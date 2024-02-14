McDavid notched a career-high six assists, went plus-6 and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

This was McDavid's second six-point game in his career. He crossed the 600-assist mark for his career with his third helper of the contest, but he continued to dazzle with his playmaking during a dominant third period. Over his last seven games, the 27-year-old has five goals and 13 helpers. McDavid is up to 21 goals, 56 assists, 159 shots on net, 71 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 47 contests overall.