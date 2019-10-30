Oilers' Connor McDavid: Assist in loss

McDavid finished Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings with an even-strength assist.

McDavid drew the lone assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal. The Oilers' captain has 22 points in 13 games, and it remains business as usual for No. 97. McDavid also dished out three hits Tuesday.

