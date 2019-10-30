Oilers' Connor McDavid: Assist in loss
McDavid finished Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings with an even-strength assist.
McDavid drew the lone assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal. The Oilers' captain has 22 points in 13 games, and it remains business as usual for No. 97. McDavid also dished out three hits Tuesday.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Breaks mini-slump with three points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Flyers with five-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots game-winner•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores tying goal late•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.