McDavid notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

McDavid's point streak was on the line until he set up Josh Archibald for the empty-net tally at 18:50 of the third period. The 24-year-old McDavid now has points in 10 straight games, during which he's amassed six goals and 16 assists, Overall, the superstar center has 27 points and 51 shots on net through 14 appearances this season.