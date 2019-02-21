Oilers' Connor McDavid: At morning skate Thursday
McDavid (illness) took part in morning skate Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
McDavid's presence all but guarantees he will suit up for the evening's contest against the Islanders, but the team should provide confirmation on the star pivot prior to the contest. He's well on his way to a third straight 100-point campaign and could challenge his career-high 41 goals set last season if he can stay healthy the rest of the way. McDavid can't be benched on season-long fantasy rosters when healthy, but he does face a tough matchup in his return against an Islanders team allowing a league-low 2.32 goals per game this season.
