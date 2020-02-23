Oilers' Connor McDavid: Back in action Sunday

McDavid (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid has missed the past six games, but he'll return to the lineup for this Pacific Division battle. The 23-year-old is expected to center Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson on the second line, and McDavid will work on the power play as well. It's all systems go for the superstar pivot, who has racked up 81 points over 55 games.