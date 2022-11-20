McDavid scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid made a slick pass to set up Zach Hyman's third-period marker. In overtime, McDavid played the role of finisher, winning the game 1:17 into the extra session. The superstar saw a 10-game point streak end Wednesday versus the Kings, but it didn't take him long to make another clutch impact. He's up to 16 tallies, 18 assists, 16 power-play points, 71 shots, a plus-3 rating and 22 hits through 18 appearances.