Oilers' Connor McDavid: Bags OT winner

McDavid scored in overtime Sunday, part of a 2-1 win against the Blackhawks on the road.

McDavid continued his league-wide domination Sunday and now has 17 points on the year. The Oilers' captain has points in all but one game this season so keeping him in the lineup would seem like a wise choice. Seriously, it's McDavid, there's no conversation that doesn't end with him in your lineup each and every night.