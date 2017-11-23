McDavid finished with two assists and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 6-2 rout of the Red Wings.

The Oilers captain managed to rise above an illness that caused him to miss practice earlier in the week and picked up his sixth assist and ninth point over the last five games. The first player off the board in many fantasy drafts should be played without hesitation -- clearly, a little illness hasn't slowed him down.

