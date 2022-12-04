McDavid scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
One of the goals and both helpers came with the man advantage. McDavid is on a five-game, 12-point scoring streak (five goals, seven assists) and a four-game goal streak. He's up to 21 goals and 47 points in just 25 games, and is on pace for 69 goals and 154 points.
