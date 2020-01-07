Oilers' Connor McDavid: Big night in Toronto

McDavid put up four points in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Oilers' captain fired eight shots on goal against Toronto but only came away with one goal, but it was an absolute dandy that saw him shake Morgan Rielly before roofing a shot for his 24th goal of the campaign. McDavid is up to 69 points in 45 games, and his assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker was McDavid's 30th point with the man advantage in 2019-20.