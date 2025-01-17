McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

McDavid's 20th goal of the season tied the game in the second period, erasing a three-goal deficit. He then set up Evan Bouchard's tally in the third that completed the Oilers' comeback. McDavid has five goals and five assists over his last six outings, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. The superstar center is up to 64 points, 129 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-13 rating through 42 appearances.