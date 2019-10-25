Oilers' Connor McDavid: Breaks mini-slump with three points

McDavid potted a goal, added two helpers and went plus-4 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

After a quiet first two periods for the world-class center, McDavid factored in three consecutive Oilers' goals. His tally was the game-tying goal, and he provided helpers on both of Leon Draisaitl's markers in the game. McDavid had gone three games without a point, but he's now posted multi-point efforts in six of 11 games this year. He has six goals and 20 points overall.