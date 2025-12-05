Oilers' Connor McDavid: Breaks out with hat trick, helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored three goals on seven shots and added an assist in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.
Two of his goals as well as his lone assist came on the power play. McDavid had produced just a trio of three-point efforts prior to Thursday, but this outing might be the spark the Oilers' offense as a whole needed to get back on track. McDavid has still been pretty good with 14 goals, 40 points (17 on the power play), 82 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 28 appearances, but he has the potential to make the remarkable look routine in any given game.
