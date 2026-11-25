McDavid scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

McDavid's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period, but the Golden Knights played better in the third. This was McDavid's first goal in four games, to go with three assists in that span. The superstar center is at 14 goals, 45 assists, 72 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating over 27 appearances this season, The recent slowdown has backed him down from the 200-point pace he was maintaining early in the season, but fantasy managers have no reason to take him out of their lineups.