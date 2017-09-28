Oilers' Connor McDavid: Buries two quick ones
McDavid buried two goals in under two minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over Carolina. Earlier in the game, he also logged an assist.
McDavid already looks like he's in midseason form already. The MVP should be among the first couple picks in almost every format.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Re-signed for eight years, $100 million•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Set to cash in•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Takes home league MVP honors•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Wins Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Claims first Ted Lindsay Award•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...