Oilers' Connor McDavid: Business as usual for No. 97
McDavid picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
Both assists came on the power play, giving the NHL's best player five helpers in his last two games. The 21-year-old McDavid, in the month of December, has scored six times and posted 20 points in 11 games. With 19 goals and 54 points overall in 36 games, No. 97 is on pace to finish 2018-19 with 122 points. The Oilers' forward is truly one of a kind.
