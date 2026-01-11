McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

With the third-period tally, McDavid set a personal record with an 18-game point streak. The heater started Dec. 4, and he's racked up 19 goals and 23 helpers over the streak. Those 42 points alone would rank in a tie for 34th in the league for the whole season. Luckily, McDavid's been plenty good to his fantasy managers all year, with 30 goals and 78 points over 45 appearances to regain a share of the league lead alongside Nathan MacKinnon through Saturday's action. If McDavid can add two more games to his streak, he'll have the first 20-gamer for the Oilers since the 1985-86 season, when both Wayne Gretzky (39 games) and Paul Coffey (28 games) did it.