McDavid scored a goal on five shots, dished three assists and added five hits in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

McDavid was arguably the most dangerous player on the ice for either team, but his strong outing was outweighed by a lack of offense from the Oilers' depth. With multiple points in seven of eight playoff contests (five goals, 13 assists), the superstar center has elevated his game yet again. He's added 32 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-9 rating, but it'll take a team effort if the Oilers are to prevail in the first playoff Battle of Alberta since 1991.