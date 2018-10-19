Oilers' Connor McDavid: Casually adds two more points

McDavid recorded two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

Edmonton has 13 goals in five games, and McDavid's scored or assisted on 11 of them. The team has won back-to-back overtime games, and that success in the extra session shouldn't come as a surprise considering the 3-on-3 format of bonus hockey just gives the best player in the world more open ice to work with. McDavid assisted on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner just 37 seconds into overtime, adding to an earlier helper on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins power-play goal in the second period.