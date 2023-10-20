McDavid recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
McDavid has gotten on the scoresheet in all four games this season, though he's yet to have a truly explosive performance. He has two goals, four helpers, 12 shots on net and eight hits. Thursday's outing was the first time he's been without a shot this season, something that only happened once in 2022-23.
