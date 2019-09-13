Oilers' Connor McDavid: Cleared for contact

McDavid (knee) has been cleared for contact and was a full participant at Friday's practice, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Although he's practicing at full speed, the Oilers will continue to proceed with caution with McDavid, and won't insert him into the lineup until the latter-part of their preseason schedule. Nonetheless, McDavid is clearly on track to suit up for Edmonton's Opening Night matchup with the Canucks and should be drafted accordingly.