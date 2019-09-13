Oilers' Connor McDavid: Cleared for contact
McDavid (knee) has been cleared for contact and was a full participant at Friday's practice, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Although he's practicing at full speed, the Oilers will continue to proceed with caution with McDavid, and won't insert him into the lineup until the latter-part of their preseason schedule. Nonetheless, McDavid is clearly on track to suit up for Edmonton's Opening Night matchup with the Canucks and should be drafted accordingly.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expects to practice Friday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will sit out most of preseason•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hoping to be ready for camp•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Announced as Hart finalist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gets another Lindsay Award nom•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.