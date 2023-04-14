McDavid notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

McDavid ended the regular season on a 16-game point streak (10 goals, 19 assists). The 26-year-old took his offense to a level not seen in decades, racking up 64 goals, 89 helpers, 71 power-play points, 352 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-22 rating in 82 appearances. McDavid will look to turn his fantastic regular season into postseason success, beginning with the Oilers' first-round series versus the Kings.