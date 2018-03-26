Oilers' Connor McDavid: Closing in on 100 points

McDavid dialed in a goal and two assists (one on the power play) in Sunday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Ducks.

It was just another day in the office for McDavid, who needs only one more goal or helper to reach 100 points for the second consecutive season.

