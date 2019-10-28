Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects assist

McDavid had an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

McDavid remains in second place in the league with 15 assists. He's also in a three-way tie for first place in points with 21, tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl and Capitals defenseman John Carlson. McDavid's reached 21 points in only 12 games, putting him easily on pace for his fourth consecutive 100-point campaign.