Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects three more helpers in win
McDavid recorded three assists (one on the power play) during Friday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
The trio of helpers extended McDavid's point streak to five games and he improved to five goals and 16 points for the campaign. The Oilers entered Friday's contest as the lowest-scoring team (2.18 goals per game) in the league, so exploding for six tallies on the back of McDavid's three-point night is encouraging. Additionally, if Edmonton shows an uptick in offense it should boost No. 97's fantasy upside moving forward.
