McDavid scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's blowout victory over Vegas.

The Oilers exploded for eight goals and McDavid was right in the middle of it. The 20-year-old superstar has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 11 games and is now up to nine goals and 22 points in 18 contests. With Edmonton finally getting the offense going, McDavid is very capable of turning it up even more in the near-future. You already know what to do.