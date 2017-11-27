McDavid racked up two assists in Sunday's win over the Bruins.

McDavid has been split up from linemate Draisaitl and is now centering Milan Lucic and Michael Cammalleri. It's unclear how long this experiment will last, but McDavid is fantasy gold no matter who he plays with. The 20-year-old has piled up eight points in his last five contests and is now up to 10 goals and 20 assists in 24 games. You know what to do.