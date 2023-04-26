McDavid notched two assists, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

One of his assists came on the power play. McDavid is starting to make his impact felt more as the series goes on -- he has five assists over his last two games, and he's up to eight points (five on the power play) through five contests against the Kings. He's added 24 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating while playing in his usual massive role.