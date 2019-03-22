Oilers' Connor McDavid: Comes back with two-point effort

McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Thursday.

If it weren't for McDavid, who now sits at 107 points on the year, in 70 games, the Oilers wouldn't be remotely close to a playoff spot. As it stands right now, the chances of them making the postseason are slim, but that in no way should take away from how magnificent No. 97 has been in 2018-19. If he's on your team, McDavid is starting, and the Oilers captain is also worth every penny in DFS formats.