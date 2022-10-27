McDavid was credited with an assist during the 3-1 victory over the Blues on Wednesday.

McDavid, who drew an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 200th career goal Wednesday, appears comfortable in his new environment. The Oilers swapped their two centers, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, during Monday's win over the Penguins. Against the Blues, the lines remained status quo, with McDavid, who earned his first point in three games, centering Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. The trio accounted for two goals, two assists and 14 shots Wednesday.