McDavid (lower body) is day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Coyotes, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

McDavid's availability for Wednesday's contest is unclear after he didn't participate in Tuesday's practice. If he doesn't play against Arizona, Leon Draisaitl will move up to the top line and Adam Henrique will center the second. McDavid has amassed 31 goals and 130 points in 74 games this season.