McDavid had two goals, including one on the power play, and two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

McDavid extended his point streak to seven games, and he's been so prolific over that stretch that he's posted three or more points four times during that span. McDavid extended his lead as the league's top point producer and is up to 56 points (20 goals, 36 helpers) in just 34 games, averaging a blistering 1.6 points per game.