McDavid scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Carolina.

He made it 4-2 at 7:26 of the third period when he curled at the top of the right circle, drove the net and popped the puck over Pyotr Kochetkov's glove. McDavid has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) on his nine-game streak and is currently scoring at better than a two points-per-game pace.