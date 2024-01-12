McDavid scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Alex Lyon held the Red Wings in the game all night until McDavid broke away from the Detroit defense and found the back of the net on a beautiful deke to tie the game 1-1 in the third period. It was McDavid's 16th goal of the season and 56th point of the year as he continues to creep closer towards the NHL lead as he is now only 13 points back of Nikita Kucherov. With the goal, McDavid ties the legendary Glenn Anderson for fourth place on Edmonton's all-time points list. He is on a nine-game point streak.