McDavid logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

McDavid's point streak is up to 10 games, during which he has a goal and 23 assists. The 27-year-old is rapidly approaching another 100-point campaign, which would be the seventh of his career. He's at 22 goals, 73 helpers, 186 shots on net, 90 hits and a plus-22 rating over 56 appearances this season.