McDavid notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

McDavid's 20-game point streak ended in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders. He's bounced back with three helpers over his last two contests, though he's now gone five contests without a goal, his longest stretch without scoring since he took seven games to find the twine to start the season. Still, he's at 85 points (30 goals, 55 assists) with 186 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances. He's three points ahead of Nathan MacKinnon in the scoring race this season, though McDavid has played in four additional games.