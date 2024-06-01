McDavid logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

McDavid helped out on the first of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tallies in the contest. The 27-year-old McDavid is up to two goals and six assists over five games in the Western Conference Finals as he continues to lead by example on offense. He's picked up four goals, 25 helpers, 12 power-play points, 53 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-7 rating through 17 playoff appearances.