Play

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Contributes power-play helper

McDavid notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

McDavid supplied the secondary assist on Alex Chiasson's game-winning goal in overtime. McDavid is up to 14 points (two goals, 12 helpers) in his last six games, and 95 points through 61 contests overall this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories