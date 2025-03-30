Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday that McDavid (lower body) won't travel with the Oilers for the start of their road trip that begins Tuesday in Vegas, but the 28-year-old could return at some point during the trip, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

McDavid has already missed four games due to his lower-body injury, and Knoblauch said that the center will presumably be sidelined for the first two games of Edmonton's road trip. As a result, it's safe to assume that McDavid will be unavailable Tuesday against the Golden Knights and Thursday against the Sharks. However, he's expected to return before the end of the regular season, which should give him some time to get back into a rhythm before the start of the playoffs.