Oilers' Connor McDavid: Could return Thursday
McDavid (illness) wasn't on the ice Wednesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll miss Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock.
McDavid's illness rendered him a late scratch from Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, but rest assured that his status will draw tons of media attention ahead of the next contest thanks to his elite profile. McDavid is on pace for 117 points with a chance to hit the century mark for three straight seasons. It's easy to think he would've hit that level as a rookie had it not been for a broken collarbone that limited him to 45 games.
