McDavid notched a pair of power-play assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

The first helper got McDavid to the 100-point mark for the season. He's produced four assists over his last two games, but he's in the midst of a three-game goal drought, matching his longest of the season. The superstar center has 101 points -- 20 clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl, who ranks second in the NHL. McDavid also has 240 shots on goal, 59 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 56 contests. He's on pace to set a new career high in points, and he's got an outside chance to put up 150, needing 49 more in the last 26 games of the campaign.