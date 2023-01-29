McDavid scored a goal on six shots, added two power-play assists, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid had a hand in three of the Oilers' first four goals, and he was able to take it a little easier in the third period, though he still led the team with 20:58 of ice time in the contest. He got on the scoresheet in every game in January, posting nine tallies and 11 assists in 12 outings. For the season, the 26-year-old has 41 goals, 92 points (46 on the power play), 209 shots on net, 44 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances.