Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dealing with unspecified issue
McDavid will miss the Oilers' Skills Competition on Sunday due to an undisclosed issue.
A team-sponsored skills competition is a nontraditional event, so there's a good chance McDavid is simply taking a maintenance day after averaging a whopping 23:39 TOI over the last six games. Still, fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on McDavid's status ahead of Monday's game versus the Sabres.
