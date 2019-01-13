Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dealing with unspecified issue

McDavid will miss the Oilers' Skills Competition on Sunday due to an undisclosed issue.

A team-sponsored skills competition is a nontraditional event, so there's a good chance McDavid is simply taking a maintenance day after averaging a whopping 23:39 TOI over the last six games. Still, fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on McDavid's status ahead of Monday's game versus the Sabres.

