McDavid registered two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

McDavid added four hits, two shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and two PIM. He set up Darnell Nurse's shortie in the second period and a Jesse Puljujarvi tally in the third. McDavid's already earned four points with five shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating in two playoff contests. Only one of his 123 points this season came shorthanded -- he typically isn't involved that much with penalty killing.