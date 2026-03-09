McDavid notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid's point streak is up to seven games, and he's earned a goal and 12 helpers in that span. The 29-year-old has often been heavy on the playmaking for his extended runs of offense. He's now at 108 points (35 goals, 73 assists) with 235 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances this season. McDavid remains the gold standard for offense in the NHL.