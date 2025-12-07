McDavid logged a pair of assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

McDavid has six points over his last two games. The 28-year-old's production will be a key part of the narrative as the Oilers look to dig themselves out of another slow start to a season. Even as the team around him has struggled at times, he's been good with 14 goals, 28 helpers, 18 power-play points, 87 shots and a minus-6 rating across 29 appearances.