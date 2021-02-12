McDavid dished out a power-play assist and added a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

McDavid's mired in a three-game goal drought, which is tied for his longest of the season. Even when the puck's not going in for him, the superstar center is still a fantasy force, with two assists and 13 shots in this three-game stretch, which is considered a slump by his lofty standards. Expect a breakout multi-point effort from McDavid before long, as he has seven multi-point performances in his last 10 games.