McDavid recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.
McDavid set up Tyson Barrie's power-play goal in the second period, as well as a Jesse Puljujarvi even-strength tally in the third. The 24-year-old McDavid continues to pace the NHL in points with 71 (23 goals, 48 helpers). He's added 153 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-13 rating through 43 contests.
