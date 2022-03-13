McDavid scored twice on seven shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

McDavid scored a goal in each of the first two periods, and that was ultimately all Mikko Koskinen needed to secure the win. The 25-year-old McDavid has posted multiple points in nine of last 13 outings. The superstar has 32 goals, 83 points (33 on the power play), 228 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 58 contests.