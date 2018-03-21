Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes for score in road win

McDavid produced an assist Tuesday, as the Oilers defeated the Hurricanes on the road, 7-3.

This was the 200th career game for McDavid, who has 80 goals and 158 assists over parts of three seasons. It was a bit peculiar to see him skate to a minus-1 rating in this latest contest given that he logged 17:26 of ice time and pitched a helper of his own, but it's easy to forgive a guy like McDavid when he otherwise puts so many box-score multipliers on the board.